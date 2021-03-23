"Miami is a melting pot of cultures and flavors, and we look to bring that to life in our menus," says chef Dayanny de la Cruz

Here's What Tennis Stars Like Naomi Osaka Will Be Eating During the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and more will be eating well over the next couple of weeks!

The players' menu during the 2021 Miami Open, currently being held at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, will consist of some creative and tasty concoctions from Centerplate's executive chef, Dayanny de la Cruz.

"The player dining has already started behind the scenes, as we prepare dishes for them to enjoy during their practice sessions," de la Cruz told PEOPLE last week, before the tournament officially kicked off Monday. "Everything is popular since they eat a lot! But past experience tells me that the pasta station and yogurt parfaits are what they will love the most."

"We had to make an average of 300 to 400 a-la-carte pasta dishes a day for them two years ago during the last Miami Open, and we went through 400 yogurt parfaits in one day!" she added. "We have plenty of delicious pastas and yogurt parfaits ready this time around."

Additionally, the athletes will get to choose from a selection of salads and grilled proteins like red snapper and mahi-mahi, plus bourbon barbeque flank steak, chicken skewers with a garlic-parsley dipping sauce, seafood paella and more. "Grab-n-go" options will include sandwiches (carved turkey, short rib, and a "Miami specialty" medianoche), avocado chicken wraps and various bowls, including vegan options.

Miami Open Image zoom Chef Dayanny de la Cruz | Credit: Matthew Noel

"Miami is a melting pot of cultures and flavors, and we look to bring that to life in our menus," said de la Cruz. "This is a global destination, and we must bring a world-class dining experience to life."

Players will order ahead this year, as opposed to serving themselves from a buffet. There will also be local food trucks for fans to purchase from, in an effort to create a safe environment amid the pandemic.

"The city has an energy to it, and a great slate of local restaurant partners, so we work with them to scale their operations so that they can function in a high-volume service environment," she adds. "We missed the Miami Open last year, so are thrilled to have it back in action. We've been preparing and we are ready."

Image zoom Credit: Centerplate / Miami Open

"We'll have all the necessary protocols in place," de la Cruz adds. "It will be cashless, and tennis fans will be able to enjoy a taste of Miami!"