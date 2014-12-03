Next time you find yourself faced with some kind of holiday cooking snafu, just remind yourself: Even Meryl Streep has these moments. The difference between us and Streep? We don’t get to ask our neighbor Gwyneth Paltrow to help bail us out.



Streep appeared on Live with Kelly and Michael Wednesday morning to promote her upcoming film Into the Woods, and shared a peek at how a certain conscious uncoupler had her back on Thanksgiving Day.

Streep, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Nov. 24, had a “Thanksgiving disaster,” she tells host Kelly Ripa. “My oven didn’t work. I hate my oven, I hate it, and you never hate your oven more than on Thanksgiving day when it won’t cook the turkey.”

Streep goes on to explain that they “cooked it for about eleven hours on low heat” and that the white meat was done, but the rest had to be tossed. “But my brother was in charge of the cooking so I could blame it on him,” she adds. Of course, there was still a problem: How to prepare the sides, and that’s where Paltrow came in.

“In my building is Gwyneth Paltrow. She has the best oven I have ever seen in my life,” Streep says. “So I emailed her, and they weren’t there, so I went over and I did all the sides in her oven, and my brother was in charge of the turkey that would not cook.”

Streep says that “The sides were fantastic,” and when Ripa asks if she “walked through” the rest of the GOOP founder‘s home, her answer was no. “I didn’t. I brought one of my daughters, who was dying to. They had to draw lots for who went with me. It’s a beautiful, beautiful place.”

And in case you wondering, Streep doesn’t have a spare key to Paltrow’s place. “The doorman let us in,” she explains.