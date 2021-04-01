The SAG Awards air Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS

See What the Stars Will Be Eating and Drinking at Home for the 2021 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards will certainly look a little different this year with a pre-taped broadcast and shorter, one-hour format. But that isn't stopping chef Matt McMillin from preparing a star-worthy meal to celebrate the night.

For Sunday's ceremony, McMillin—the official chef of the 27th annual SAG Awards—has created a three-course menu for viewers to make while watching from home.

Featuring a creamy French onion dip, braised short ribs and a sweet lemon butter cake, the homecook-friendly menu pairs well with the official SAG Awards wine, the Cooper's Hawk Artists Red Blend, which has been created exclusively for the brand's wine club members and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees.

"My inspiration for the SAG Awards menu was to create something fun, elegant, and easy to assemble," McMillin, Cooper's Hawk's executive chef, said in a press release. "All three courses can be prepped a day or two in advance and served on the big night." (For the recipe for his French Caramelized Onion Dip, see below)

In addition to the menu, the winery has created the At Home Watch Box for nominees to enjoy while they watch the virtual show.

The box includes a bottle of the Artist's Red Blend—a full-bodied wine with dark fruit flavors and a long, spicy finish—as well as decadent snacks like the brand's own wine chips, Garrett's s'mores popcorn and Vosges chocolate truffles.

For those not lucky enough to snag a nominee wine-and-snack box, fans are able to bid on one to help out a good cause. Net proceeds support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which helps raise funds to provide emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, as well as support the Foundation's free educational programming, including its children's literacy program Storyline Online.

In addition to wine, the SAG Awards has also teamed up with Herradura Tequila to create El Artista, the official cocktail of the 2021 awards. The festive drink is made with tequila, agave and mole bitters, and served over ice with edible gold flakes and a dehydrated lime.

The awards show will present 13 awards and feature comedy bits as well as the traditional "I Am An Actor" segments from nominees and other presenters.

According to Variety, the awards will be handed out in the days ahead of the air date in Zoom rooms for each category, where the nominees will gather and the winner will be announced. The winner will then get the chance to make an acceptance speech.

Chips and French Onion Dip

Serves 6-8

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 slices applewood bacon, finely chopped

1 large (about 12 oz.) sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. ranch seasoning powder

½ cup freshly-grated parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. minced fresh chives

Kettle chips, for serving

1. In a small pan over medium heat, add the olive oil and sauté bacon until crispy. Remove bacon, setting some aside for garnish.

2. Add onion and kosher salt to the olive oil/bacon drippings and sauté slowly until well caramelized, about 1 hour. (This is what makes this dip, so don't rush it!) Cool to room temperature and chop mixture well.

3. Whisk bacon bits, caramelized onion, sour cream, mayonnaise, ranch powder, and cheese together and chill well before serving.

4. Garnish with chives and reserved bacon bits and serve with chips.