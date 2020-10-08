Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Aladdin star and author of the Evolving Vegan cookbook shares a healthy breakfast — topped with crispy, bacon-flavored mushroom! — that he "fell in love with"

The Aladdin star and author of the Evolving Vegan cookbook shares a healthy breakfast — topped with crispy, bacon-flavored mushroom! — that he "fell in love with"

Mena Massoud's Avocado Toast with Shiitake "Bacon"

1/2 lb. fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, caps sliced

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

1 Tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1/2 tsp. black pepper, divided

2 very ripe avocados, halved

4 slices regular or gluten-free whole-grain bread, toasted

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1. Preheat oven to 300°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine mushrooms, oil and paprika on prepared baking sheet. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and toss well. Spread mushrooms in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are mostly dehydrated, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Let cool completely, about 5 minutes.

3. Place avocados and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Using a fork, mash until creamy.

4. Spread mashed avocado evenly over toasted bread slices, and drizzle each with a bit of olive oil (about 1/4 teaspoon per slice). Place about 5 tomato halves, cut side down, on each toast. Sprinkle with cilantro and shiitake "bacon"; serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 10 minutes