Mely Martinez's Chicken Tostadas
The author of The Mexican Home Kitchen cookbook shares her "all-time" favorite comfort food: "The crunchiness of the tostada, creaminess of the beans and freshness of the lettuce create a combination that I can't resist!"
2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken breasts
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1 cup refried beans (black beans or pinto beans, from one 16-oz. can), warmed
12 corn tostadas
2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
1 avocado, sliced
1 tomato, chopped
2 oz. queso fresco (fresh Mexican cheese), crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
Mexican cream or sour cream
Salsa of your choice
Pickled jalapeno chiles and carrots
- Toss together shredded chicken, salt, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper in a medium bowl.
- Spread 1 heaping tablespoon refried beans onto each tostada. Top evenly with chicken mixture, lettuce, avocado, tomato and queso fresco. Drizzle with Mexican crema. Serve with sala and pickled jalapeno chiles and carrots.
Serves: 6
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes