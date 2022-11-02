Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Partner with Big Nose Kate Whiskey: 'It's Damn Good Juice'

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are making their passion for whiskey official business.

The married couple is now partners in Big Nose Kate, a whiskey brand named after Maria Izabella Magdolna Horony, PEOPLE can reveal. Nicknamed Big Nose Kate, Horony was a "fiercely independent self-made woman," who was a towering figure of the wild west.

McCarthy and Falcone tell PEOPLE that their decision to invest in the company was an easy one.

"I was immediately drawn to Big Nose Kate's story," McCarthy says of the whiskey brand co-founded by Melissa Heim. "She was an independent badass who more than held her own in the wild west and this whiskey does her proud. It's delicious and I always feel a little bit cooler when we raise a glass to Kate."

Falcone echoed the Bridesmaids star's sentiments by adding, "We'd have to say what drew us to the whiskey was the story of Big Nose Kate herself. Then we realized that the whiskey was a real yummy factory," he says.

McCarthy and Falcone celebrated the partnership by raising a glass at home in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"[Kate] was kind of an amazing woman and we just kinda fell in love — not like a throuple situation," McCarthy jokes in the video. "She's left us, respectively, but the whiskey is amazing."

McCarthy and Falcone are longtime whiskey drinkers.

"My perfect cocktail moment paints a pretty simple picture. Me and my fella in the backyard, nothing's on fire, our dogs at our sides, usually eating bark or rocks. And Ben and I singing along to yacht rock — much to our children's horror," the mom to daughters, Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 12, tells PEOPLE.

Courtesy Big Nose Kate Whiskey

Tasting notes for Big Nose Kate ($39) includes "dry sherry and cherry fruit, cereal grain and oak, with a finish of mellow baking spice," according to the brand's website.

When asked how they best enjoy it, Falcone says he prefers a "Kate and ginger" over ice. "Very refreshing, perfect to sip as I'm cooking a dinner that I'm quite happy to have you imagine is more fancy than it is," he adds.

McCarthy, on the other hand, opts for an even more simple glass. "I like my Kate over ice with a splash of water. Currently, in our house it's a battle royal. A true showdown between a singular over-sized cube in various shapes (a skull head seems to be winning) versus crushed pebble ice," she quips.

The actress was drawn to Big Nose Kate much like she is the characters she plays on screen: "I always gravitate to projects and products that march to their own beat, and Big Nose Kate kicks down the door and does a tubo solo."

"We're partnering with BNK because it's damn good juice," she adds, "at a fantastic price."