"This cozy soup is perfect for the whole family," says the author of the Kid in the Kitchen cookbook. "It's hearty, tangy from the lime and very satisfying."

Melissa Clark's Vietnamese Beef Pho

1 lb. eye-of-round steak or other lean steak, fat trimmed, steak frozen

6 cups beef stock

1 (3-in.) piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into 4 slices

3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

3 whole star anise

1 (1-in.) cinnamon stick

1/2 fresh jalapeno chile or other green chile (optional)

2 tsp. light brown sugar

2 tsp. fish sauce

8 oz. uncooked rice stick noodles

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

Bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil or regular basil and lime wedges

1. Remove frozen beef from freezer and let sit at room temperature 15 minutes.

2. Thinly slice steak; the thinner the better. Set steak slices aside.

3. Bring stock, ginger, garlic, star anise, cinnamon stick and chile to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cover and cook until broth is rich and flavors have combined, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove ginger, garlic, star anise, cinnamon and chile; discard.

4. Stir in brown sugar and fish sauce. Taste the stock, and add more sugar or fish sauce to taste, if desired.

5. While broth cooks, fill a medium saucepan with water, and bring to a boil over high. Remove from heat, and add rice noodles; let stand, stirring once to make sure noodles don't stick together, until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain and set aside until ready to serve.

6. To serve, bring broth to a simmer over medium-low heat. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls. Divide beef slices and onions among bowls, and ladle in hot broth. (The hot broth will cook the thinly sliced beef, leaving it rare and juicy.) Top each with desired amount of sprouts, cilantro and basil, and serve with lime wedges.

Quick tip! "If you prefer your meat more well-done, add the beef slices to the pot of simmering broth [in step 6] and let them cook until they are done to your taste, about 1 to 3 minutes," says Clark.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes