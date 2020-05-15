"This salad has everything going for it," says the author of the new Dinner in French cookbook. "It's juicy from the grapes, meaty from the pancetta or bacon, and salty-savory from the blue cheese."

Melissa Clark's Spinach & Grape Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1 garlic clove, minced or grated

1/4 tsp. fine sea salt

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

2 oz. blue cheese (like Roquefort), crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

1/3 cup creme fraiche or sour cream

8 cups (8 oz.) fresh spinach leaves

3 oz. pancetta or bacon, cubed

1 cup seedless red grapes

1 Tbsp. sherry vinegar, plus more as needed

1. Stir together lemon juice, garlic and salt in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Whisk in oil; fold in blue cheese and creme fraiche. Set aside. Place spinach in a large serving bowl. Set aside.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy, 5 to 6 minutes, adding a little oil if skillet looks dry. Transfer pancetta to a plate lined with paper towels using a slotted spoon. (Do not remove skillet from heat.)

3. Add grapes to drippings in skillet over medium heat. Stir in vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally, until grape skins start to split, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

4. Spoon grapes and juices over spinach. Add blue cheese dressing to taste; toss to combine. Sprinkle with pancetta and additional vinegar, if desired.

Quick tip! If you can't find baby spinach in the store, pick up mature leaves. "It will hold up well to the warm grapes," says Clark. "Or swap in arugula, watercress or romaine."

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 20 minutes