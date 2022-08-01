Melba Wilson's Grilled Vegetable and Couscous Salad
"This is the ultimate summer side dish! It’s very easy to prepare and is packed with flavor," says the chef and restaurateur, who hosted an all-star dinner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (May 20-23). "If you’re out of couscous, use orzo, quinoa or any small pasta shape"
Credit: Victor Protasio
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 6 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing
- 2 ears fresh corn, husks removed
- 2 bell peppers (any color), quartered
- 1 red onion, sliced into thick rings
- 1 zucchini, cut into thick planks
- 1 ½ cups water
- 1 cup uncooked tri-color pearl couscous
Directions
- Step 1Process lemon juice, vinegar, basil, cilantro, parsley, crushed red pepper and garlic in a blender until smooth. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. With blender on low, add olive oil in a thin stream until combined. Set aside.
- Step 2Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Brush vegetables with oil, and sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Grill vegetables until charred and tender, 5 to 8 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer vegetables to a cutting board. Cut corn kernels off the cobs with a knife. Chop remaining vegetables.
- Step 3Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add couscous, and cover; reduce heat to medium low, and cook until water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, 3 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and transfer to a large serving bowl. Add dressing and vegetables; toss to coat. Serve immediately, or chill in covered container up to 4 days.