Melba Wilson's Grilled Vegetable and Couscous Salad

"This is the ultimate summer side dish! It’s very easy to prepare and is packed with flavor," says the chef and restaurateur, who hosted an all-star dinner at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (May 20-23). "If you’re out of couscous, use orzo, quinoa or any small pasta shape"

By People Staff

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Process lemon juice, vinegar, basil, cilantro, parsley, crushed red pepper and garlic in a blender until smooth. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. With blender on low, add olive oil in a thin stream until combined. Set aside.

  • Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Brush vegetables with oil, and sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Grill vegetables until charred and tender, 5 to 8 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer vegetables to a cutting board. Cut corn kernels off the cobs with a knife. Chop remaining vegetables.

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add couscous, and cover; reduce heat to medium low, and cook until water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, 3 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and transfer to a large serving bowl. Add dressing and vegetables; toss to coat. Serve immediately, or chill in covered container up to 4 days.

