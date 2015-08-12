Mel B's Food Diary: What I Eat in a Day

Image zoom Getty

When it comes to special diets, Mel B has tried them all.



“I’ve done everything. I did vegan for a couple of weeks, a gluten-free food delivery that me and my husband tried for a few of days, juice cleanses,” says the America’s Got Talent host, 40. But besides a few fads here and there, she keeps it simple. “Overall I like to make sure I eat a good amount of protein and vegetables.”

While she doesn’t fancy breakfast, the former Spice Girl and mom of three says she looks forward to husband Stephen Belafonte’s home-cooked meals. “Sometimes he’ll make proper Heinz beans on toast,” says Brown. “It’s an English thing and so yummy with a bit of pepper on it.”

As for how she continues to look so great, “I don’t have a secret,” she says. “Everything in moderation.”

Hydration

Three to four liters of still water

Breakfast

1 cup plain oatmeal

Small hot vanilla soy latte with an extra shot from Coffee Bean

Lunch

2 kale wraps with mushroom, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, green onion and balsamic vinegar

1 slice dark rye bread with avocado

Snack

Vero Greens juice from L.A. Juice

Dinner

Grilled chicken breast with hot chili spices

Cauliflower boiled and pureed with salt and pepper (“fake mashed potatoes!”)

Dessert

Handful of gummy bears

Total Calories

1,310

“Her calories are a little low for a busy and active mom,” says dietitian Keri Glassman of NutritiousLife.com. “She could certainly afford a little more.” Glassman gives Brown credit, though, for her healthy choices — “excellent to swap mashed potatoes for the power-food cauliflower!” — but says breakfast could use some bulking up. “Chopped Brazil nuts or chia seeds sprinkled on top of her oats, or an egg on the side, would add some good protein and fat.”

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, an men should eat at least 1,800 calories per day.

—Janine Rayford Rubenstein