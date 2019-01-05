When she was planning her wedding to Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor had one priority at the top of her list: the menu!

“I guess food was the most intense planning for me,” quips the “All the Ways” singer, who wed the Spy Kids alum on Dec. 22 in the backyard of their L.A. home.

“We went and tested out a bunch of food, which was amazing — except I didn’t understand it’s kind of like wine tasting. You’re only supposed to take a little bite of everything,” says Trainor. “So I ate like full pieces — a full taco, a full pizza, and I had the worst stomachache ever. But then I knew for the wedding day: Less is more!”

So what did the pair settle on for their menu? Trainor and Sabara worked with the catering staff at The Kitchen for Exploring Foods in Pasadena to sate their guests with a mouthwatering menu of comfort foods — which even included one of the bride’s mom’s recipes!

“There’s certain recipes that my mom makes that are really bizarre and weird, and I had my mother make them and bring them to the restaurant, like, ‘Cook it like this,'” Trainor says of mom Kelli, whose mini hot dogs were served at the reception. “That was fun for her because she’s like, ‘My cooking is trash. Why are they doing this?'”

For appetizers, the couple served chicken and waffles, fresh corn fritters, mini grilled gruyere and cheese sandwiches, mini poke bites and Kelli’s mini hot dogs. Then for the meal, there were several stations — a pizza station, a taco bar — as well as an assortment of more traditional wedding foods, like chicken breast and beef short ribs.

“All the terrible foods that I love to cheat with are on the menu,” Trainor says of the fare, which also included a pomegranate Texas mule as the signature cocktail. “We had so much food.”

When it came time for dessert, the newlyweds cut their wedding cake (a four-tiered vanilla confection with floral accents) and also served a red velvet-Oreo ice cream cake. Then Trainor’s family surprised the bride with a birthday cake, as she turned 25 the same day she tied the knot.

“I always pictured myself getting married; I just never pictured what it would look like,” says Trainor of her big day. “But it’s better than I could ever have dreamed of. It was magical.”