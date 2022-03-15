Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie retails for $59 and is available for shipping nationwide on Goldbelly

Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Goldbelly for Her Own Hottie Pie: 'A Texas-Sized Dose of Sweetness'

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating Pi Day in a big way.

The Grammy-winning musician on Monday announced that she's partnered with food delivery giant Goldbelly to deliver to fans her very own pie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dubbed Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie, the culinary creation is inspired by Megan's hometown of Houston and comes in honor of her new single, "Sweetie Pie."

It's described in a release as "a deliciously decadent, sweet n' salty twist on a pecan pie," with a mix of pretzels, coconut, pecans, and butterscotch chips mixed together in a gooey, buttery bite. On top? A dusting of edible gold, for glistening goodness worthy of Megan herself.

"With a hint of salt and a whole lot of sugar, it's like your favorite bakery took a trip to the candy aisle," Goldbelly said in a release.

Said Megan: "Y'all, I'm so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly! Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness it's serving up, if you don't have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!"

Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie is available for ordering now ($59), and ships nationwide. Each 10-inch pie serves 8 people and arrives in a custom box, perfect for gifting.

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: courtesy Goldbelly

Megan Thee Stallion Credit: courtesy Goldbelly

In addition to her own, Megan also sat down with Goldbelly and sampled some of the sweet pies for sale on the app.

"I'm shook because I don't like green s---, except money," Megan said. "It tastes like a big Thin Mint! Yes Grasshopper Pie! Hop right in my mouth!"

"My belly's gonna be gold when they take me back to Texas," Megan joked.

Of them all, the White Texas Trash Pie was Megan's favorite. "Shout out to Texas, y'all know exactly how to make my taste buds dance," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's been a busy few months of food collaborations for Megan.

In February, she starred alongside Charlie Puth in Lay's first-ever Super Bowl ad for Flamin' Hot.

The two voiced a fiery songbird and a beatboxing fox, respectively, alongside a slew of other animals who get animated after getting their paws on some Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips. The duo and their friends make beautiful music together in the ad — specifically, a cover of "Push It," Salt-N-Pepa's beloved 1987 song.

Meanwhile, back in October, Popeyes' announced a "Savage" new collaboration with the rapper, revealing they'd be teaming up with a range of joint ventures starting with a new Hottie Sauce — a sweet and bold sauce with a hint of spice.

Megan worked closely with the Popeyes' culinary team to develop the flavor, which is a mix of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper. It's offered among the chain's lineup of side dipping sauces or on Popeyes beloved chicken sandwich, marking the first time Popeyes has released a new version of its signature menu item.