Megan Fox Ordered This Norwegian Dessert for Machine Gun Kelly's Birthday

The sweet treat honored MGK's Norwegian roots

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

and
Published on May 1, 2023 02:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram; Lester Cohen/Getty for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly had a sweet birthday, thanks to his fiancée, Megan Fox.

The rap-rocker celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday and while Fox was not seen at his party, she did commemorate the day by gifting MGK his special birthday dessert.

Mandel, a bakery based in Rhinebeck, New York, tells PEOPLE that Fox ordered her partner a Kransekake, which is a Norwegian dessert staple made of ground almonds and sugar. The cookie rings are stacked in size order and decorated with frosting.

Fox's edible gift is a nod to MGK's family roots as his mom is Norwegian. In a photo shared to MGK's Instagram Story, he wore a rainbow party hat and sat with the sweet treat that had two lit candles on top.

Other party photos from his Instagram featured him posing with prayer hands in front of a different cake and a close-up of multiple cakes decorated with pink and black leopard print plus photos of his cats and "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD!!" written on a plate.

In multiple posts on MGK's account, the "papercuts" singer-songwriter shared photos and videos from the raucous event, seemingly held at his Los Angeles home. The first post was a video of himself using a flamethrower, while a police helicopter hovered overhead and attempted to shut the party down.

"Party's over," officers can be heard saying from above the party. "You guys need to leave."

He also shared many photos from the celebration, beginning with one of himself donning underwear, a birthday hat and a sash that read, "I AM 32+."

While most of the celebration's attendees weren't visible in the musician's post, Fox was also seemingly not there.

The Jennifer's Body actress previously hinted at a possible breakup back in February, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption.

A week after that, the actress returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote at the time.

At the end of March, a source told PEOPLE that Fox was continuing to not wear her engagement ring and that the couple was in therapy to work on their differences. But, the source said, Fox was "having a hard time trusting" MGK.

This month, the pair was spotted holding hands and smiling together while walking on a beach during their Hawaiian getaway, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

