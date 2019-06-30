Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The beverage director at Beauty & Essex restaurants makes layered slushies perfect for a crowd.

Megan Ardizoni’s Frozen Coconut Daiquiris

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup bottled coconut water

¼ cup coconut cream Kosher salt

2¼ cups (18 oz.) white rum, divided

¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. bottled or fresh lime juice (from 7 limes), divided

12 cups ice cubes, divided

1 qt. fresh strawberries, hulled

1 cup fresh blueberries

1. Make the coconut syrup: Bring sugar and coconut water to a light simmer in a small saucepan over medium high. Cook, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely.

2. Make the white daiquiri: Process coconut cream, a pinch of salt, ¾ cup white rum, 6 tablespoons lime juice, 6 tablespoons cooled coconut syrup and 4 cups ice in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a pitcher or bowl.

3. Make the red daiquiri: Process strawberries, a pinch of salt, ¾ cup rum, ¼ cup lime juice, ¼ cup cooled coconut syrup and 4 cups ice in blender until smooth. Transfer to a separate pitcher or bowl.

4. Make the blue daiquiri: Process blueberries, a pinch of salt, ¼ cup cooled coconut syrup and remaining ¾ cup rum, ¼ cup lime juice and 4 cups ice in blender until smooth. (Store remaining coconut syrup in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.)

5. To serve: Divide blue daiquiri evenly among 8 glasses. Lightly spoon the white daiquiri on top of the blue, being careful not to let the colors bleed. Repeat with red daiquiri. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes