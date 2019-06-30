Megan Ardizoni's Frozen Coconut Daiquiris

The beverage director at Beauty & Essex restaurants makes layered slushies perfect for a crowd.

By People Staff
June 30, 2019 12:00 PM
Jennifer Causey

The beverage director at Beauty & Essex restaurants makes layered slushies perfect for a crowd. 

Megan Ardizoni’s Frozen Coconut Daiquiris

1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup bottled coconut water
¼ cup coconut cream Kosher salt
2¼ cups (18 oz.) white rum, divided
¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. bottled or fresh lime juice (from 7 limes), divided
12 cups ice cubes, divided
1 qt. fresh strawberries, hulled
1 cup fresh blueberries

1. Make the coconut syrup: Bring sugar and coconut water to a light simmer in a small saucepan over medium high. Cook, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely.

2. Make the white daiquiri: Process coconut cream, a pinch of salt, ¾ cup white rum, 6 tablespoons lime juice, 6 tablespoons cooled coconut syrup and 4 cups ice in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a pitcher or bowl.

3. Make the red daiquiri: Process strawberries, a pinch of salt, ¾ cup rum, ¼ cup lime juice, ¼ cup cooled coconut syrup and 4 cups ice in blender until smooth. Transfer to a separate pitcher or bowl.

4. Make the blue daiquiri: Process blueberries, a pinch of salt, ¼ cup cooled coconut syrup and remaining ¾ cup rum, ¼ cup lime juice and 4 cups ice in blender until smooth. (Store remaining coconut syrup in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.)

5. To serve: Divide blue daiquiri evenly among 8 glasses. Lightly spoon the white daiquiri on top of the blue, being careful not to let the colors bleed. Repeat with red daiquiri. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes

Advertisement

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.