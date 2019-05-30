There's a New 'Mega Stuf' Version of Oreo O's Cereal and It's Filled with Marshmallows

If you’re part of the camp that believes the more Oreo “stuf” the better, have we got a cereal for you.

Oreo O’s—the sweet, chocolatey cereal designed to taste just like an Oreo cookie in a bowl—first debuted in 1997, but were discontinued in 2007 before Post cereals gave them a triumphant return in 2017. Now they’ve taken it up a notch, introducing Mega Stuf Oreo O’s.



Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the new cereal, the classic O’s chocolate pieces get mixed with marshmallow chunks to really up the crème factor. Think Lucky Charms marshmallows, but with chocolate.

Mega Stuf Oreo O’s are currently rolling out exclusively to Walmart stores across the country, and should be available nationwide by the end of next week. You will be able to buy them online and in-store for only $3.98—making you the best parent ever for less than $4.

RELATED VIDEO: Fudge Covered Nutter Butters and Oreos Are Now A Thing

RELATED: Gasp! Oreo O’s Cereal Will Soon Return to Stores

Not a breakfast person? There are plenty more new Oreo products where that came from. Earlier this month Oreo announced five new flavors to be released throughout the summer: S’mores, Oreo Thins Latte, Marshmallow Moon, Mint Chocolate Chip (a collaboration with Baskin Robbins) and Maple Crème.

They also dropped two new permanent flavors in the past few months—Carrot Cake in January, and Dark Chocolate in December.

Post made a splash earlier this year when they released Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon-flavored cereals.