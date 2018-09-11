Black Tap Is Serving an Over-the-Top Mean Girls Milkshake and It's So Fetch

Even though Mean Girls premiered 14(!) years ago, the film’s references will never get old.

In honor of the success of the Broadway musical adaptation of the film (it was nominated for 12 Tony Awards), New York City’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, which is famous for its over-the-top milkshakes and now has locations all over the country, has created a dessert in the show’s honor.

The strawberry milkshake is served in their classic shake glass with a vanilla frosted rim and topped with Sour Patch watermelon, a “burn book” cookie, “fetch T-shirt” cookie, extra-large marshmallow pop, whipped cream, strawberry Pop Rocks and a cherry.

RELATED: Hummus Milkshakes Now Exist at This Restaurant Chain

The shake will be available only at the chain’s N.Y.C. location between Sept. 12 and 16, and then again on Oct. 3 (A.K.A. the day that Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it is in math class — now known as Mean Girls day).

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make a Brownie Bits Milkshake

Since the show film hit theaters more than a decade ago, Tina Fey has taken her original screenplay and modernized it for the Broadway audience.

Mean Girls is now open at New York City’s August Wilson Theatre.