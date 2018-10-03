Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Wants to 'Make Fetch-uccine Alfredo Happen' with the Burn Cookbook

In honor of the most anticipated unofficial holiday — Mean Girls Day — on Oct. 3, the iconic film’s very own Aaron Samuels has created a themed cookbook you need to add to your shelves immediately.

Jonathan Bennett, who played the heartthrob in the 2004 film, teamed up with chef Nikki Martin to create The Burn Cookbook —a parody on the The Burn Book from the movie that’s full of hilarious twists on classic recipes.

Bennett tells PEOPLE he first got the idea for the cookbook when he was making guacamole with a friend.

“He put pomegranate seeds and I put apples in it and he goes, ‘It’s not regular guac. It’s cool guac,'” Bennett explains. “And I go, ‘Whoa, what did you just say?’ I was like, ‘Fetch-uccine Alfredo. We have to make Fetch-uccine happen.'”

In order to develop the cookbook, Bennett says he re-watched the film from start to finish and wrote down every important reference or famous quote that people still remember 14 years later.

“We worked backward to make the recipes,” he says. “We came up with the puns and funny names first then created recipes around them.”

Inside, fans will find recipes like Gretchen’s Weiners, Toaster Doodles and You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa.

While out promoting the film, Bennett made sure he got one into the hands of Chelsea Clinton. “I wrote in it, ‘Your mom’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom,'” he says.

The actor adds the main purpose of the book is to bring fans of the movie together while eating “some really fun food.”

“The recipes are twisted, they’re different and they’re funny,” he says. “But the recipes are also delicious at the same time.”

The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook for Mean Girls Fans is available available.