This Brilliant Pressure Cooker Lid Transforms Your Instant Pot Into an Air Fryer

Instant Pot fans, get ready! This clever lid is going to give you yet another reason to love your go-to kitchen appliance.

You can now transform your Instant Pot — or any pressure cooker — into an air fryer with this $60 Mealthy CrispLid. The simple attachment makes it easy to air fry or broil all kinds of foods in your pressure cooker’s pot. The CrispLid also comes with a fryer basket, stainless steel tongs, raised trivet, heat-resistant silicone mat, and recipe booklet, so you have everything you need to whip up lighter versions of your favorite fried foods as soon as it arrives.

Buy It! Mealthy CrispLid, $60; amazon.com

The see-through lid fits perfectly on any six- or eight-quart pressure cooker — including the best-selling Instant Pot and its various models — in addition to Mealthy’s nine-in-one pressure cooker. Simply snap it in place and you can program the machine to air fry, broil, or crisp foods with up to 500 degrees of cooking power.

The Instant Pot accessory has already earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising its easy-to-use and -clean design that makes air frying simple — without having to invest in yet another bulky or expensive appliance. No wonder it’s currently the second best-selling pressure cooker accessory on Amazon right now.

Reviewers call it a “game-changer” and an “amazing pressure cooker add-on,” saying it’s ideal for making lighter donuts, chicken tenders, chicken wings, and french fries, as well as roasting veggies, baking potatoes, and much more.

“I had been comparing air fryers for a while, but couldn’t justify bringing another appliance into my 800 square-foot apartment,” one reviewer wrote. “The CrispLid fits the bill and more! So easy to store, use, and clean — I’ve used it on a number of vegetables and it threads the needle between healthy and indulgent. It fits perfectly on my six-quart Instant Pot, which may be my favorite thing about it.”

“If you are looking for an air fryer, but have limited space, this works great,” another reviewed chimed in. “So far I have made french fries, fried zucchini, brussels sprouts, fried chicken, and falafel, and they were all crispy and delicious! I love that you can watch the food as it’s cooking and turn it off at any time.”

Ready to get in on the air frying trend? This lid has got you — and your pressure cooker — covered.