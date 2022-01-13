13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2022

Best Meal Kit: Blue Apron

Pros

Step-by-step cooking instructions

Menu options for both vegetarians and meat eaters

Great for families and couples

Teaches culinary skills

Sustainable packaging

Discounts offered regularly

Cons

Only available in two or four servings

No free shipping

Menu, Plans, and Pricing: Blue Apron's meal plans include the Signature, Vegetarian, Wellness, and Signature for Four menus. Every plan besides the Signature for Four comes with two servings, making Blue Apron a great meal delivery service for couples, families, and individuals who don't mind leftovers. The menu changes every week and features chef-crafted recipes with seasonal produce and humanely raised meats. Overall, the entire menu is fairly health-conscious. Examples of Blue Apron dishes include Italian Chicken and Zucchini with Pesto-Pepper Rice and One-Pan Chickpea and Curry Shakshuka. Weekly deliveries cost between $40 and $120, depending on the number of servings and recipes in your order.

What Writer Samantha Jones Liked: "Blue Apron is hands down the best meal delivery service I've tried so far. I loved the quality of the ingredients and the variety of the menu, and Blue Apron's easy-to-follow instructions helped me strengthen my cooking skills. Though I initially tried Blue Apron in order to review it, I ended up asking for a subscription to it for Christmas because I enjoyed the meals so much!"

What Samantha Didn't Like: "The only real con for me was the length of time it takes to make each meal — usually 45 minutes to an hour. As someone with a busy after-work schedule, it was sometimes difficult to fit in an hour of cooking, plus another 30 minutes of cleanup time, before dinner."

Favorite Meal Samantha Tried: Truffle and Fontina Burgers

RELATED: I Used to Be a Terrible Cook, but Making Blue Apron Meals Changed That