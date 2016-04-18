Image zoom Credit: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/Getty

If you’ve ever reached the bottom of a carton of McDonald’s fries and thought, I could probably eat 25 more of these, you may soon have a chance to prove it.

One of the fast food chain’s newest locations in St. Joseph, Missouri, is testing out unlimited french fries, a concept that seems long overdue. No word on what the cost will be yet, but we’re talking all-you-can-eat here, so you can always ensure you get your money’s worth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: McDonald’s New Kale Salads Pack More Calories than a Big Mac

In addition to this brilliant revelation, the restaurant will have kiosks inside where you can customize your order like never before. “There really are hundreds of different choices to build the burger of your dreams,” owner Chris Habiger told the St. Joseph News Press. “Once you’ve placed your order, you can find your seat because we’ll bring it out to you.”

RELATED: Bradley Cooper Adorably Reveals His Favorite Birthday Was at McDonald’s (Video)

The news comes as McDonald’s has continued to make vast changes in an effort to boost sales, such as launching the much celebrated all-day breakfast and testing out gourmet burger options.

RELATED: James Corden Rants Against McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast: ‘I Can’t Be Trusted with 24/7 McMuffin Access’

While there haven’t been any announced plans to expand the unlimited fried spuds concept, if it’s a success, we could very well see it at more locations across the country. So go forth and eat fries, citizens of St. Joseph. Our future is in your hands.