"We think our culinary team nailed it," McDonald's said about its new in-house plant-based protein

McDonald's to Launch 'McPlant' Burger As Part of New Plant-Based Menu Overhaul

McDonald's P.L.T. plant-based burger is photographed outside of one of the company's test locations in London, Ontario, on September 30, 2019.

McDonald's is preparing to take a stab at meatless burgers.

On Monday, the fast food chained confirmed that it will soon offer its very own plant-based protein, which they're calling the McPlant. McDonald's will begin testing the new menu item — which they say could be used in burgers, breakfast sandwiches and other items — in select regions globally in 2021 before a wide-scale rollout.

The leading fast food restaurant also unveiled plans for a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich becoming available early next year.

"McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s," Ian Borden, McDonald's international president, said at a virtual investor meeting on Monday, according to USA Today. "In the future, McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches."

In a Monday blog post, McDonald's said they began testing their first plant-based burger in Canada last year: "Based on what we learned and an encouraging response, we’re excited to give you a sneak preview of the McPlant – a delicious plant-based burger crafted for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s, and with the kind of craveable McDonald’s flavor our customers love."

In the corporate blog post previewing upcoming brand developments, McDonald's said "we think our culinary team nailed it" in regards to the McPlant.

"There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich," read the blog entry. "It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."

In other McDonald's news, the restaurant announced late last month that its fan-favorite McRib sandwich will become available again in December for a limited time. The meal, which first debuted debut in 1981, is filled with boneless pork coated in barbecue sauce, and served with onions and a sliced pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

"Good morning to everyone who asked how I was doing last week and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2," McDonald's tweeted.