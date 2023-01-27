McDonald's Is Testing Strawless Lids as Part of 'Ongoing Global Commitment to Reduce Waste'

McDonald's golden arches are going green!

The fast food chain has confirmed to PEOPLE that it is currently testing out strawless lids for its cold beverages in select U.S. markets as part of "our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste across restaurants and advance recycling."

The restaurant explained in a statement: "These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we're reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste across restaurants and advance recycling."

According to the statement, "McDonald's alongside its partners are accelerating solutions that reduce waste while also transitioning to more sustainable packaging and toy materials."

On the McDonald's website, the chain says, "We are aiming for 100% certified, recycled or renewable guest packaging materials by the end of 2025," adding that "our ambition is to drastically reduce plastics" within that same time frame.