McDonald's Celebrates Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with 50 Limited Edition Happy Meal Toys

McDonald's customers may find a happy surprise in their Happy Meals later this month.

Starting Sept. 14, the fast food restaurant giant is getting in helping celebrate Walt Disney World Resort's upcoming 50th anniversary with with custom Happy Meal toys and a chance to win a vacation to Disney's big milestone event in Orlando.

The event is for a limited time, and only at participating McDonald's nationwide, but the gifts will be big for Disney fans. The home of the Golden Arches will be dolling out never-before-seen figurines — 50 in total — each featuring different fan favorite figurines of Disney characters over the years. Some will even be donning "Disney's 50th Anniversary Celebration EARidenscent fashion," according to a release.

Disney Happy Meals Credit: McDonald's

The full list of characters include Celebration Mickey Mouse, Flounder, Timothy Mouse, Abu, Genie, Bambi, Celebration Dale, R2-D2, Celebration Minnie Mouse, Sebastian, Bruni, Tinker Bell, Bo Peep, Cheshire Cat, Miguel, Joe Gardner, Celebration Daisy Duck, Celebration Goofy, Piglet, Lumiere, Frozone, Dory, Dante, BB-8, Celebration Pluto, Lady Tramp, Jaq, Rocket, Edna Mode, Jiminy Cricket, Simba, Winnie The Pooh, Cogsworth, Gus, HeiHei, Mad Hatter, Stitch, Woody, Groot, Olaf, Pua, Pinocchio, Celebration Donald Duck, Dumbo, Pumbaa, Thumper, Celebration Chip, Nemo, and Timon.

If that weren't enough, McDonald's diners will also have the chance to win a family vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort's once-in-a-lifetime 50th anniversary celebration, which kicks off in October and runs through 2022.

Those who order a Happy Meal via mobile order and pay on the McDonald's app between Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 will automatically be entered for a chance to nab the prize.

Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary event, dubbed the "World's Most Magical Celebration," will see four of the Disney Parks' Florida centerpieces — Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom — get cosmetic makeovers.