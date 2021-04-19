McDonald's Is Teaming Up with BTS to Offer the K-Pop Group's Favorite Order Globally

McDonald's is teaming up with BTS for a dynamite new promotion.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that its collaborating with the Grammy award-winning supergroup to highlight BTS's favorite order. The promotion, aptly titled "BTS Meal," begins on May 26 and will be available in over 50 countries, including the United States.

The delicious order includes 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," BIGHIT MUSIC, the label of BTS, said in a statement.

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald's USA. "We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

This is not the first time that McDonald's has partnered with a music superstar.

In October, the company teamed with J Balvin to introduce the Colombian reggaeton singer's favorite order, which featured a Big Mac sandwich, medium-size fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. The order lasted until November and also included t-shirts designed by Balvin that were given exclusively to restaurant staff to wear during the promotion.

Before that, McDonald's was selling Travis Scott's meal. It included a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce as well as a medium order of French fries with barbeque dipping sauce on the side, and a Sprite.