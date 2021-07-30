McDonald's Swaps BTS for Saweetie in Latest Celebrity Meal — and They Renamed a Sauce After Her

Saweetie, the rapper behind "My Type" and "Best Friend," is bringing her custom McDonald's order to fans nationwide

Saweetie is the latest star to get her own McDonald's meal.

Beginning Aug. 9, McDonald's will roll out Saweetie's custom meal, which includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, and a Tangy BBQ Sauce, plus a special addition: "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce, the original McDonald's sauce, which has been renamed in honor of the rapper's order.

"McDonald's and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites," Saweetie said in a press release. "Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that's right."

Morgan Flatley, McDonald's chief marketing and digital customer experience officer, added, "We're thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture. And now she's brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald's order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up."

Saweetie's McDonald's collaboration is just the latest accomplishment for the rising artist, who saw two of her songs — "Tap In" and "My Type" — go viral on TikTok in 2020. Saweetie told PEOPLE in January that she's "always been a hustler."

"I'm always about independence, getting to the bag, and also inspiring others," she said. "While I'm out here chasing my dreams, hopefully, I'm inspiring the little girls at home who are watching me, who will one day grow up and be a businesswoman or an artist like me."

Before teaming up with Saweetie, McDonald's chose Scott as their first celebrity meal collaboration since Michael Jordan's, which debuted in 1992. The "Travis Scott Meal" was a hit, even sparking ingredient shortages in some McDonald's locations because it was so popular.