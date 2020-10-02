The nuggets are expected to be completely sold out at most locations in the coming days

McDonald's Spicy Nuggets Are Already Selling Out Just Two Weeks After Their Debut

Could these nuggets be the Popeyes chicken sandwich of 2020?

In just two weeks since their debut, McDonald's limited-edition spicy chicken nuggets are selling out across the country — and it is expected that most locations will be completely sold out within the next few days.

The spicy chicken nuggets were introduced to the fast-food chain's menu on September 16 alongside the Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry — which are also on the brink of selling out.

"We’re thrilled with the positive response to these limited-time offerings," McDonald's said in a statement. "If our customers truly can’t get enough, there’s always a chance we’ll bring limited-time menu items back in the future. You never know, you might just see some of these fan-favorites again soon...”

Though these were the first new McNuggets added to the chain's menu since the original debuted 1983, they were never meant to be added to the permanent menu. The limited-time offerings "allow our restaurants to serve new menu items based on the latest industry trends while still maintaining a menu of fan-favorites for their customers," McDonald's states.

According to Business Insider, this is the second time in less than a month that McDonald's has experienced shortages of limited-edition menu items. Quarter Pounder ingredients were becoming scarce due to the popularity of the Travis Scott meal which consists of a cheeseburger, fries, BBQ dipping sauce, and a sprite.

