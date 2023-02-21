McDonald's Will Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Return of the Shamrock Shake

McDonald's is ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

On Monday, the fast-food giant announced the much-anticipated return of its minty, holiday-themed Shamrock Shake that debuted in 1970 in honor of the Irish holiday.

The success of the shake, which features a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and complete with a whipped topping, caused the food chain to release a second version of the shake mixed with crushed Oreo cookies (named the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry) in 2020.

McDonald’s

Both drinks will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Last November, McDonald's also experimented with its McFlurry after it blended the drink with a hot fudge topping and served it with a smoky BLT quarter pounder with cheese that was also available as a limited-edition menu item.

McDonald's has adapted the popular McFlurry treat into different varieties all over the world. In Colombia, the chain offers the Pineapple Oreo McFlurry.

Earlier this month, McDonald's celebrated Valentine's Day by welcoming the Cardi B and Offset meal into their menu.

The meal, curated by the celebrity couple, features a cheeseburger, a side of BBQ sauce, a quarter pounder with cheese, large fries, two large drinks and an apple pie.