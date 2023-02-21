Lifestyle Food McDonald's Will Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Return of the Shamrock Shake The minty drink is available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 21, 2023 12:26 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: McDonald’s McDonald's is ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. On Monday, the fast-food giant announced the much-anticipated return of its minty, holiday-themed Shamrock Shake that debuted in 1970 in honor of the Irish holiday. 11 Surprising Facts About the Real History of McDonald's The success of the shake, which features a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and complete with a whipped topping, caused the food chain to release a second version of the shake mixed with crushed Oreo cookies (named the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry) in 2020. McDonald’s Both drinks will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. Last November, McDonald's also experimented with its McFlurry after it blended the drink with a hot fudge topping and served it with a smoky BLT quarter pounder with cheese that was also available as a limited-edition menu item. Travis Scott Becomes First Celeb with a McDonald's Meal (and Line of Merch) Since Michael Jordan McDonald's has adapted the popular McFlurry treat into different varieties all over the world. In Colombia, the chain offers the Pineapple Oreo McFlurry. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Earlier this month, McDonald's celebrated Valentine's Day by welcoming the Cardi B and Offset meal into their menu. The meal, curated by the celebrity couple, features a cheeseburger, a side of BBQ sauce, a quarter pounder with cheese, large fries, two large drinks and an apple pie.