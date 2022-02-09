McDonald's Beloved Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Are Back for Shamrock SZN

You're in luck! The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will return to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide on Feb. 21 for a limited time

McDonald's is officially ringing in Shamrock SZN!

The fast food giant is bringing back its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry his month, the two items returning to participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time beginning Feb. 21.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their spots on the McDonald's menu is sure to make longtime customers happy — especially the Shamrock Shake, which has been a staple of McDonald's spring offerings for over 50 years.

The green milkshake — made with a creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with the unmistakable minty flavor, and topped with a whipped topping — was first introduced nationally in 1970 by Connecticut McDonald's Owner and Operator Hal Rosen. He initially created the mint shake in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, but sales from the drink actually ended up helping to build the very first Ronald McDonald House as a way to keep families close during difficult times, specifically after the 3-year-old daughter of a Philadelphia Eagles player was being treated for Leukemia in 1974.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake Credit: McDonald's

Since then, the signature green shake has obtained a cult-like fan-base, and as of it's 50th anniversary in 2020, well more than 60 million have been sold.

McDonald's has also released a couple of special twists on the St. Patty's Day drink over the years.

In 1980, they released the "Shamrock Sundae" for a limited time, which consisted of vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup. They also created the "World's Largest Shamrock Shake" in 2010 in honor of a $10,000 donation to develop a new RMHC house in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. The 24-foot-tall shake was then "poured" into the Chicago River.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry was introduced in 2020. It also features the same soft serve and Shamrock Shake flavor with the addition of Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

Shamrock Shake Credit: McDonald's

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To celebrate Shamrock SZN this year, McDonald's is giving away the "secret ingredient" that makes their Shamrock desserts so iconic: #cbf2ac, the hex code for their drinks' unmistakably minty color.

Fans can show McDonald's how they're celebrating with #cbf2ac and #ShamrockShakeSZN! ️It also might lead to a surprise.