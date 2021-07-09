McDonald's Reveals New Space Jam Happy Meal Toys to Feed Your 90s Nostalgia

The new Space Jam-themed Happy Meals will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last

Earlier this week, the fast food company announced that fans can get special Happy Meal toy versions of Looney Tunes characters from the upcoming film, which is set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. (Millennial fans of the original 1996 film may fondly recall the popular Happy Meal toys that came out during that time.)

Each Happy Meal box will feature a new design around the movie and will include "one of 12 different characters dunking, dribbling and more," according to a press release.

Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Taz, Daffy Duck and Lebron James are just some of the animated toys that fans will be able to collect at McDonald's for the first time since 1996.

Space Jam 2 LeBron James | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The original 1996 animated and live-action movie follows Michael Jordan as he helps the Looney Tunes win a basketball game against a group of alien bullies. In the follow-up film, fellow basketball great James, 36, takes over the lead role.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, James' onscreen son Dom's tech skills get him and the athlete sucked into an entertainment server by a CGI humanoid, who wants to steal some of James' social media followers. To escape from the virtual world in which they're trapped, James gathers the Looney Tunes for a basketball game.

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.