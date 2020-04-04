McDonald's U.K. Releases Recipe for Sausage & Egg McMuffin So You Can Make the Iconic Sandwich at Home

Image zoom mcdonalds

McDonald’s fans in the United Kingdom are in luck!

While the fast-food chain has temporarily closed its locations throughout the U.K. and Ireland due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), breakfast lovers are now being let in on the recipe for one of McDonald’s most iconic sandwiches.

The restaurant shared the at-home recipe for its Sausage & Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich with Mirror UK on Friday. McDonald’s U.K. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

To make the delicious meal at home, cooks need only five ingredients on hand: an English muffin, a sausage patty, two eggs and a slice of American cheese.

The first step is to toast the English muffin until it is golden brown. For the filling, season the sausage with salt and pepper, and cook for six to seven minutes on a preheated grill on each side. Next, brush a metal ring with olive oil and place on a frying pan. Pour in “just enough water to cover the base” and bring to a boil. Then it’s time to crack the eggs into the ring and cook for two to three minutes.

Now, it’s assembly time!

To put the sandwich all together, the instructions say to lay the sausage and eggs on top of the cheese slice between the two halves of the English muffin.

McDonald’s also shared a bonus recipe for another tasty breakfast treat: its golden hash browns.

To make a hash brown in the fast-food restaurant’s signature style, shred a potato into a bowl, adding an egg and salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a pan, and then add spoonfuls of the potato mixture to the pan, flattening to cook until golden brown.

The result? A delicious at-home version of the classic fast-food breakfast.

McDonald’s U.K. and Ireland announced in March that its restaurants throughout those countries would be temporarily closed until further notice.

“This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as the best interests of our customers,” it said in a statement on Twitter, adding that it was working with local organizations to “responsibly distribute food and drink” currently in the restaurants.

“We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen,” the statement said.

McDonald’s has many locations still open in the U.S. for drive-through and delivery service, though sit-down dining and play areas are closed. It has also temporarily suspended serving breakfast all day — so late risers in the U.S. can also benefit from the at-home McMuffin recipe.

Globally, there are currently more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 272,502 in the U.S. and 33,718 in the U.K. as of Friday.

