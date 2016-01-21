The Next Generation of McDonald's Has Quinoa (McQuinoa?), Chrome Counters and Table Service

“Do you want quinoa with that?”

McDonald’s has unveiled images of McDonald’s Next, a “next-generation” McDonald’s located in Hong Kong that’s serving a decidedly different kind of fast-food menu. Among the restaurant’s innovations are a redesigned concrete-and-wood scheme (with a glass accent wall, naturally) and wireframe stools. Quinoa, couscous and asparagus are all featured on the redesigned salad bar menu, which is also available via touchscreen. Oh, and the long, community-style tables will feature table service, which the chain has flirted with at certain locations.

Also, they’ve tried making kale a thing at a few locations already, so there will probably be some kale at the McDonald’s Next. There’s kale everywhere these days.

FORTUNE speculates that “the more upscale and health-conscious concept is likely an attempt to appeal to customers who have been drifting away from fast food chains in recent years” in as a response to semi-upscale “fast casual” chains like Shake Shack and Panera.

It should be noted that many features of international McDonald’s restaurants never quite make it to America. We never got to taste the squid ink burger from McDonald’s Japan, for example. And for that we are very grateful.