Thanksgiving Come Early! Pumpkin Pies Have Returned to the McDonald's Menu

Thanksgiving dessert has arrived early at McDonald’s.

The fast food chain’s famous rectangular apple pies are getting a seasonal counterpart with the return of their cinnamon pumpkin pies. The treats are in the shape of the chain’s turnover-style pies, but the flaky crust is packed with smooth pumpkin filling and dusted with cinnamon-sugar.

McDonald’s also notes that the pies are “baked daily in restaurants” will be available only at select participating locations across the country.

In 2015, McDonald’s took things a step further and introduced the pumpkin and creme pie, which included a layer of white creme filling in addition to the pumpkin puree—but it’s unclear if that will make a return to any locations.

In September, the fast food chain’s pies made waves when customers on social media began to notice a new version of their apple pies, which reduced the sugar in the pies and removed all artificial preservatives—much to the ire of many fans.

Desserts aren’t the only thing new on the menu, either. In October, they introduced Triple Breakfast Stacks sandwiches, which was the first new breakfast item to join the menu since 2013.