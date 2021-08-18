McDonald's Adds a 'Light and Airy' Glazed Pull-Apart Donut to Its Fall Menu

The new treat, which will be available beginning Sept. 1, is coated in a sweet glaze and includes tear-off, shareable bites

McDonald's is making way for fall with a sweet new menu item.

The fast food chain is adding a Glazed Pull Apart Donut to its McCafe Bakery line, the company announced in a press release. The new treat, which will be available beginning Sept. 1, is a "light and airy" confection coated in a sugary glaze and includes tear-off, shareable bites.

The donut is a limited-edition release and, while available, will join the chain's apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll in the bakery lineup. It'll retail for $1.59 each.

McDonalds donuts Credit: McDonalds

The new cafe menu launch is just the latest addition to the McDonald's overall menu. Last month, the restaurant announced the release of the Saweetie Meal, the newest celebrity collaboration featuring some of the "My Type" rapper's favorite items. Her combo includes a Big Mac, 4-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, and Tangy BBQ sauce and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce—which is the chain's original sauce renamed in honor of the star.

"McDonald's and I run deep — from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days — so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites," Saweetie said in a press release at the time.

Saweetie celebrates the launch of her signature order at McDonald's on August 09, 2021 in Lynwood, California. Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Before tapping Saweetie for a collaboration, McDonald's paired up with K-Pop stars BTS for a global meal featuring 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium drink and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces. They previously worked with Reggaeton singer J Balvin and hip hop artist Travis Scott on their own limited-edition meals.