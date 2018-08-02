McDonald's Accidentally Serves Pregnant Woman a Cup of Cleaning Fluid Instead of Latte

A woman who is 32 weeks pregnant with her third child claims she was served cleaning fluid at a McDonald’s drive-thru instead of the latte she ordered, CBC News reports.

Sarah Douglas told the outlet she visited a franchise of the fast food chain in Lethbridge, Alberta while driving her son to a baseball tournament on Sunday. She says she ordered a latte and drove away, but when she took a sip, she tasted cleaning fluid instead of coffee.

“I immediately had to put my hazard lights on and pull over and spit it out and rise my mouth out,” Douglas told CBC News.

When she took the lid off the coffee cup, Douglas claimed she sniffed a “pungent smell of chemical,” which prompted her to return to the McDonald’s to explain her situation to a supervisor.

She told the news outlet that the supervisor offered to make her a new cup of coffee, but she refused, calling the cup of fluid “unacceptable.” When she asked to speak to someone higher up, the supervisor provided Douglas with the manager’s contact information.

Another employee then informed Douglas that cleaning lines were attached to the coffee machine, a routine practice that the store owner told PEOPLE happens every morning. The employee brought the bottle of cleaning fluid to Douglas, who photographed the label before calling poison control.

The label included warnings such as “causes serious eye irritation,” “may cause an allergic skin reaction,” and “Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection.”

On Monday, Douglas told CBC News that she felt okay on Monday, and Dan Brown, the owner of the Lethbridge McDonald’s has since apologized.

“Since learning about the complaint, our team has been in very close contact with the guest and apologized to her,” Brown told PEOPLE in a statement. “The health inspector also visited my restaurant and is not investigating further. McDonald’s is renowned for its food safety protocols and I am sorry that this happened in my restaurant here in Lethbridge. What happened is that the machine was being cleaned – as it is every morning. Unfortunately, the milk supply line was connected to the cleaning solution while this guest’s drink was made.”

He added, “We have taken immediate action to review the proper cleaning procedures with the team and have put additional signage up as an added reminder.”