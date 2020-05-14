McDonald's Reveals Its New Safety Protocols for Reopening Restaurants

The fast food chain has outlined ways of minimizing contact and keeping social distancing measures in their restaurants.

What will restaurants be like once dine-in eating resumes? McDonald's is giving us a look at the potential new normal for fast-food restaurants.

The company has released a list of safety measures that will be implemented at locations operated both by the company and franchisees for when thet begins to reopen dining areas across the U.S.

The changes include roping off some tables to ensure social distancing measures are being followed, keeping children's play areas closed, and closing self-serve soda machines to minimize contact. Bathrooms will also be cleaned every half hour.

Some locations will require a maximum capacity of 25 to 50 percent, depending on state and local guidelines.

"As we come together again, we are prioritizing staying safely apart. We are building on the processes already in place such as wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the reopening of dining rooms," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "All restaurants must implement these standards, in addition to state and local laws, before reopening a dining room."

Employees will continue to wear masks and gloves while on the clock and will spend more time disinfecting tabletops, seats, and other surfaces in between uses. Hand sanitation stations will also be installed and workers are required to wash their hands hourly.