McDonald's Is Selling 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets for Just $1 on Wednesday

Customers will be able to get the deal while taking the Chicken McNuggets Personality Quiz

Fans of McDonald's popular chicken nuggets are in for a real deal.

In a news release on Tuesday, the fast food giant announced that it is offering six-piece Chicken McNuggets for $1 on Wednesday through its app.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The deal is to celebrate their new Chicken McNuggets Personality Quiz, which lets customers discover whether they are the creative type, sauce superfan, shape connoisseur or sharer. A cute graphic from the company questions whether you enjoy McNuggets as a side or main, your dipping strategy, and more to lead you on the path to discovering your true personality.

Simply download the McDonald's app to nab the $1 deal and cash it in at the drive-thru, in-restaurant or for delivery.

McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's isn't just rewarding their customers, but also their crew. Earlier this month, the company teamed up with rapper Lil Yachty, a former McDonald's employee, to surprise McDonald's crew members at a restaurant in Atlanta.

Lil Yachty shared a TikTok of himself getting back in the kitchen to make McChicken sandwiches. "I promise y'all I used to do this," he said as he assembled the sandwich. "I'm a little rusty but I got them things on there."