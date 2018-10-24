McDonald's New Breakfast Sandwiches Have Triple the Meat

McDonald’s is tripling down on their breakfast sandwiches.

The company announced on Tuesday that they will add three new morning menu meals with the introduction of the Triple Breakfast Stacks. Not only are there three new mega sandwiches, but each one includes three times the amount of meat as a regular Egg McMuffin, breakfast biscuit, and McGriddle.

The Triple Breakfast Stacks come made with your choice of McMuffin bun, buttery biscuit, or a sweet McGriddles cake, and layered with American cheese, a hot sausage patty, more cheese, another hot sausage patty, thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, and an egg. The sandwiches will hit menus nationwide beginning November 1, but will only run through December.

The change is the first new addition to the breakfast menu since 2013.

Like many fast food chains that boast a “Secret Menu,” McDonald’s was inspired to add the new breakfasts after hearing about fans creations.

“People have been hacking our menu for years,” McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz said in a press release. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next – you never know what might end up on our menu.”

The stacks aren’t the only change to the McDonald’s menu these days. Earlier this season, the chain’s apple pies were treated to a makeover—though that change was subject to some backlash from customers. We’ll need to wait until November 1 to see if the meatier McMuffins warrant a similar reaction.