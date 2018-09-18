McDonald's Changed Their Apple Pie Recipe—and People Are Not Thrilled

The McDonald’s apple pie you know and love just got a makeover.
The fast food giant announced that they altered the recipe for the beloved dessert to include less ingredients and a whole new look. Though the new was announced last week, customers have just started airing their concerns on social media.
“What’s up with the new apple pies???? 😩 I like the old recipe better,” one Twitter user wrote. “Is it a seasonal thing? Or a permanent change???”
And the change is in fact here to stay.
“Our new freshly baked Apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” Tiffany Briggs, a McDonald’s spokesperson, said in a press release. “We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”
“Likewise, our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” Briggs continued.
The pies, which clock in at 240 calories, are now covered in lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping. The “100% American grown apples” used inside are a variety of Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji.
The response on Twitter has been fairly negative, with some customers accusing the brand of making the dessert taste “too healthy.”
Others however, are going to bat for the new sweet treat. “I LOVE @McDonalds new Apple Pie! I thought the other version was disgusting,” tweeted a fan. “Y’all should try it. Not sure what all the outrage was about.”