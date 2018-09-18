McDonald's Changed Their Apple Pie Recipe—and People Are Not Thrilled

The McDonald’s apple pie you know and love just got a makeover.

The fast food giant announced that they altered the recipe for the beloved dessert to include less ingredients and a whole new look. Though the new was announced last week, customers have just started airing their concerns on social media.

“What’s up with the new apple pies???? 😩 I like the old recipe better,” one Twitter user wrote. “Is it a seasonal thing? Or a permanent change???”

And the change is in fact here to stay.

“Our new freshly baked Apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” Tiffany Briggs, a McDonald’s spokesperson, said in a press release. “We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”

RELATED: McDonald’s Employees Are on Strike Over Sexual Harassment Claims

“Likewise, our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” Briggs continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Food Hack: Make Leftover Pie Milkshakes

The pies, which clock in at 240 calories, are now covered in lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping. The “100% American grown apples” used inside are a variety of Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji.

What happened to @McDonalds “Baked” fried apple pies? These taste too healthy. 😉 — Briggie (@Miss_BusyB) September 17, 2018

@McDonalds Just heard about the changed apple pies. Why try to make a pie healthy and change the recipe? A pie isn't supposed to be healthy… Welp guess @tacobell can have my money. They have good apple empanadas. — West (@WokenWest) September 18, 2018

I don't know one person who likes the new @McDonalds apple pie. PLEASE bring the old ones back — Matt (@mattgoody20) September 18, 2018

The response on Twitter has been fairly negative, with some customers accusing the brand of making the dessert taste “too healthy.”

RELATED: Chelsea Peretti Has Polarized the Internet with Her Cake-Eating Method

@RobinMeade @JenWesthoven I LOVE @McDonalds new Apple Pie! I thought the other version was disgusting. Y'all should try it. Not sure what all the outrage was about 🤷🏾‍♂️ #morning — Coach Dee Gladney (@DeeGladney) September 18, 2018

McDonalds apple pies are actually little slices of heaven — the lazy brit (@britishfvcker) September 18, 2018

Others however, are going to bat for the new sweet treat. “I LOVE @McDonalds new Apple Pie! I thought the other version was disgusting,” tweeted a fan. “Y’all should try it. Not sure what all the outrage was about.”