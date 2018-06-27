McDonald's Takes a Cue from Seinfeld and Will Start Serving Muffin Tops

McDonald’s is seemingly taking a page out of the Seinfeld playbook.

In an effort to revamp their breakfast offerings, the fast food chain will begin testing “Muffin Toppers” in Baltimore-area restaurants, according to Bloomberg. The baked goods consist of various flavored muffins without their bottom half, which just happens to be Julia Louis Dreyfus’ character Elaine Benes‘ favorite part of the muffin.

In the ’90s sitcom, Benes obsessed over just the tops of the muffins, and even went so far as to open a shop called Top of the Muffin to You! However, Benes and her co-founder quickly ran into a problem when they couldn’t find a solution for what to do with the bottom half of the treat. The stumps were even rejected from a soup kitchen because they were missing their tops.

Bloomberg reports that they will be “baked fresh daily” and include flavors like blueberry, double chocolate, and lemon poppyseed. There’s no word yet on what’s happening to the stumps.

According to a spokesperson from the burger chain, the muffins will be part of a larger roll out of other breakfast items and baked goods in the McCafé repertoire.

“We took our eye off the ball on breakfast,” the company’s Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan told Bloomberg in May. “With everything else going on, we just lost a little focus on that breakfast day part.”

Alongside their muffin toppers, the brand plans to launch coffee cakes, cookies, and apple pies with lattice crusts that are baked in house.

“We continue to look at ways to offer new breakfast menu items and experiences at the compelling value of McDonald’s,” the representative said. “This includes our commitment to coffee, and continuing to give customers more tastes and choices from McCafé.”

In recent months, the burger joint has focused on revamping their coffee through their Cold Brew frozen drinks and limited-edition Turtle Beverages, and they are testing breakfast catering in 195 Orlando restaurants.