McDonald's McRib Is Returning to 9,000 Stores—But Only for a Limited Time

The McRib is McBack—but it’s not forever.

McDonald’s announced on Thursday that the barbecue-smothered sandwich is making a comeback at over 9,000 stores in the United States.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz said in a press release. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year.”

The sandwich—which has been offered at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide off and on for more than 35 years—is filled with boneless pork covered in barbecue sauce. It’s served with onions and a sliced pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

To allow for more fans of the McRib to access the beloved sandwich, the fast food chain will allow customers to use the McDonald’s Finder app to spot where it is being sold.

Fans are also able to order through Uber Eats “to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s,” Haracz said in the release.

The last time the McRib hit McDonald’s menus was in November 2017.

The limited-time addition of the McRib comes a few days after the fast food chain announced that on Nov. 1 it would introduce the Triple Breakfast Stacks—breakfast sandwiches with three times the meat and cheese.

“We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next – you never know what might end up on our menu,” Haracz said in a release.

The breakfast menu change was the first since 2013.