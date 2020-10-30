The fast-food chain made the announcement on Twitter this morning

McDonald's McRib Sandwich Is Returning Nationwide for the First Time in 8 Years

Mark your calendars — the McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's.

The fast-food chain announced the return of the favorite McRib sandwich on Twitter this morning. "Good morning to everyone who asked how I was doing last week and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2," McDonald's tweeted.

The McRib has made appearances at select locations across the country in recent years, but this time the sandwich will be available nationwide starting December 2 — for the first time since 2012.

The meal — which first debuted debut in 1981 — is filled with boneless pork coated in barbecue sauce, and served with onions and a sliced pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

The news had some fans freaking out on Twitter. One person tweeted "2020 isn’t all bad then!" But for others, the McRib is not enough: other users began questioning when some past forgotten items would be coming to the menu — like pizza and fajitas.

While we wait for the McRib's highly anticipated return, you can grab a J Balvin meal at McDonald's before it's gone for good on November 1.

Earlier this month, Colombian reggaeton singer teamed up with McDonald's to bring his signature order to the masses. He is only the third celebrity, after Travis Scott and Michael Jordan, to have a meal named after him.