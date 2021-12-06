McDonald's is unwrapping more surprises in their upcoming collaboration with Mariah Carey

McDonald's Launches a Line of Mariah Carey Merch to Celebrate Holiday Collab — and It's All Free

Mariah Carey fans have an additional way to celebrate her upcoming McDonald's collaboration.

On Tuesday, the fast food giant announced that they're making a limited-edition line of Carey-themed merchandise in coordination with the "Mariah Menu," the promotion they're running later this month with the Grammy-winning superstar.

The merch includes a stylish black knit beanie with Carey's signature embroidered on it in gold writing and a short-sleeve black T-shirt. The shirt features a throwback photo of Carey enjoying her go-to McDonald's order: a cheeseburger with extra pickles.

"Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald's over the years," Carey said in a statement. "I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me."

Like the "Mariah Menu" itself, which offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free, the limited edition Mariah x McDonald's merch will be given away.

The first approximately 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu deal through McDonald's mobile order and pay system on Dec. 15 and on Dec. 21 will win the apparel. The beanie will be offered on Dec. 15, while the T-shirt is the prize on Dec. 21.

mariah carey mcdonalds merch Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's first revealed its "Mariah Menu" back in November.

The menu kicks off on Dec. 13, and features a range of items — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a press release at the time. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

McDonald's has even given their bags a new design (or "a very Mimi makeover," as they said on social media earlier this month).

"We have worked with Mariah to create a design we know the Lambily and McDonald's fans will love," the brand added in a press release. "You'll know the bags when you see them... just like you know her famed holiday jingle from the song's first notes."

And just on Monday, the brand dropped the first commercial for the menu, blending McDonald's and Mariah's worlds to the sound of everyone's favorite holiday anthem, "All I Want for Christmas is You."

mariah carey Credit: Courtesy of McDonalds

To access each deal on the Mariah Menu, customers can simply download the McDonald's app and visit the deals section to add to their order.