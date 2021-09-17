The line of apparel, accessories and collectibles will be available exclusively at BoxLunch starting Sept. 20

McDonald's Launches Its First Retail Collaboration in the US

You can now order your Happy Meal and wear it, too.

McDonald's has officially launched its first-ever US retail collaboration with pop culture retailer BoxLunch. The line, available on Sept. 20 at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com, will feature an assortment of Golden Arch-inspired apparel, accessories and collectibles.

In addition, BoxLunch has pledged to donate a meal to a person in need for every $10 spent in-store or online through a partnership with Feeding America.

"As a brand serving tens of thousands of communities around the world, we're always focused on living our purpose of feeding and fostering the communities we operate in," said Jennifer DelVecchio, senior director of strategic alliances at McDonald's, in a press release. "That's why we're especially proud to partner with BoxLunch and bring to life a new collection of apparel and accessories inspired by fan-favorite menu items and McDonald's characters – connecting fandom for our iconic brand with BoxLunch's food donations for those who need it most."

Boxlunch x McDonalds collab Credit: McDonald's

The foodie fashion kicks off with an array of styles that incorporate the brand's most familiar faces and menu items. Highlights for men include woven button-ups and graphic tees featuring characters like Ronald McDonald, as well as a Hamburglar hoodie and long-sleeved shirt with a fry checkerboard pattern.

Boxlunch x McDonalds collab Credit: McDonald's

The women's line includes a McDonald's signature smile tee, an I'm Lovin' It crew sweatshirt, as well as a Good Morning top that showcases the world's largest fast food chain's signature breakfast foods.

In addition to clothing, accessories like bags, backpacks, beauty products, pouches, enamel pins, keychains and scrunchies will round out the collection.