McDonald's Is Preparing to Launch Cheesy Bacon Fries Nationwide in 2019

Get ready, McDonald’s fans, because the french fries we all know and adore are getting revamped — and from the looks of it, we’re loving it!

Beginning in 2019, the popular fast-food chain will be adding cheesy bacon fries to their menu, according to Business Insider.

The new item, featuring a medium-sized order of McDonald’s World Famous french fries, will be offered with a melted cheddar cheese sauce and savory bacon bits sprinkled on top, the chain’s website says.

While the mouthwatering option is expected to launch nationwide by next year, some restaurants have already offered customers an exclusive taste of the fries.

People in Hawaii and Northern California have able to try the new dish, Nation’s Restaurant News reported, with many posting photos of the fries on social media.

A rep for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McDonald's World Famous Fries Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty

This is not the first time that McDonald’s has experimented with cheese and french fries.

In Spain and Canada, the fast-food chain has reportedly sold cheesy fries for quite a while, Business Insider reported. In 2017, they also offered a limited-time loaded bacon and cheese french fries basket across four U.S. states.

And if waiting until 2019 seems impossible, McDonald’s also has another new treat being offered for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain recently announced they are bringing back their Holiday Pie. The pastry features a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles,” according to their website.

“While we haven’t released an official date for the Holiday Pies, their availability will be decided by the location’s owner/operator,” a tweet from their official Twitter page read.

“We recommend letting your local restaurant know that you’d love to see them back on the menu!” the company added.