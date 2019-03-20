McDonald’s Is Giving Away a La-Z-Boy Couch with a Built-In McFlurry Chiller

It has been suggested that staying in is the new going out, especially with food delivery services becoming so ubiquitous in recent years. Now, a new sweepstakes from McDonald’s and La-Z-Boy is making that statement hold even more true, with an absolutely absurd couch designed for staying in and eating McDonald’s delivery in complete peace and comfort.

The “McDelivery Couch,” as it has been named, is a giant white piece of furniture created with lazy foodies in mind, with four seats so your whole crew can chow down together.

Designed to optimize every part of the food delivery experience, the McDelivery Couch comes complete with the following features: McFlurry chillers, built into the dual center consoles to keep drinks chilled at 33 degrees Fahrenheit; built-in phone chargers, so you never miss an opportunity to order food on your cellular device; light up cup holders, to get the party started, obviously; adjustable power back, leg and headrests so you can get the proper angle for eating; La-Z-Boy’s iClean stain-resistant fabric, in case you start getting sloppy with the sauces and a McDelivery with Uber Eats printed blanket, for comfort, of course.

Whether you’re watching March Madness or the new season of Queer Eye, this couch seems like it will always be the best seat in the house. So now for the important question: How do you get your butt on one?

The McDelivery Couch will only be sent to one lucky fan—but it’s completely free and easy to enter the sweepstakes. Simply post a Tweet about your favorite McDelivery with Uber Eats item—whether it be their famous fries, Big Macs or McFlurries—tagging #McDeliverySweepstakes, @UberEats and @McDonalds. The sweepstakes runs between March 19 and April 8, and you can Tweet out an entry once per person per day.

As of right now, you have about 20 chances to enter this sweepstakes, and we suggest you take advantage of all of them. Look at those McFlurry chillers!