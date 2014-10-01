Image zoom

Black is the new orange this Halloween — at least when it comes to fast food.



On the heels of the news that Burger King Japan is bringing back the Kuro black burger featuring black cheese and black sauce on a black bun, McDonald’s Japan has followed suit with the Squid Ink Burger.

Available at just three restaurants in the country, the scary sandwich is being sold for 370 yen ($3.40) and includes two patties topped with fried onions and cheese inside a black bun, according to Rocket News.

Customers seem to be a bit disappointed, however, that the bun doesn’t live up to its “black” reputation — it seems that the real life version is more of a questionable dark brown.

This isn’t the first time the Japanese fast food chain has baked wild colors into their buns. In March, after the appearance of the cherry blossoms, the company released a pink-hued burger bun with pastel sakura mayonnaise sauce in celebration of spring.

Halloween-themed cuisine is haunting other restaurants in the country, too. Disney World’s Tokyo DisneySea restaurant is now serving black hot dogs, plus a few more “treats” on their menu to trick you: The black dog dumplings feature mysterious-looking orange filling and the finger-like Tipo Torts (thin layers of pastry dough filled with a dense, sweat cream) come in a skeleton-covered wrapper and ooze blueberry.

We don’t know about you, but we’re happy this holiday (and its corresponding scary cuisine) only comes once a year.

—Amy Jamieson