McDonald's Is Testing a New Plant-Based Burger

McDonald’s may be adding a new vegan meal option to their menu.

The popular fast food chain announced on Thursday that it would be testing out a new plant-based burger at 28 restaurants in Canada. The trial will run for 12 weeks starting Sept. 30.

“McDonald’s has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food — and now, we’re extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger,” Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s VP of Global Menu Strategy said in a statement on the chain’s website. “We’ve been working on our recipe and now we’re ready to hear feedback from our customers.”

The company partnered with Beyond Meat, a growing Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat alternatives, to create a unique patty exclusively for McDonald’s.

Named the P.L.T. — plant, lettuce, tomato — the new burger will be served with the usual McDonald’s toppings on a sesame seed bun, and has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

McDonald’s will charge $6.49 Canadian dollars ($5 U.S. dollars) for the burger.

The news caused the Beyond Meat stock to rise 12%, as reported by CNBC.

According to CNN, the franchise is one of the last of its competitors to really embrace the new plant-based food trend, though they have introduced meatless options on more local scales in the past. If things go well with the P.L.T., it could mean expanding the new menu option to other locations.

“During this test, we’re excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” Wahlgren said. “This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations.”