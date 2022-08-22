McDonald's Is Testing a Chicken Big Mac

After a successful trial in the U.K., McDonald’s has confirmed that they are bringing the Chicken Big Mac to a few locations in the U.S.

By
Published on August 22, 2022 03:35 PM
McDonalds Chicken Big Mac
Photo: McDonalds

Chicken lovers, McDonald's has some big news.

The fast food chain has confirmed to PEOPLE that starting in late August, they'll be swapping burgers for chicken patties in the Chicken Big Mac at select Miami restaurants.

Each sandwich combines two crispy chicken patties, a slice of cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and the iconic Big Mac sauce.

Earlier this year, U.K. customers got the first taste of the double-decker sandwich. Praise piled up across the pond for the limited-edition menu item, prompting the upcoming availability in Florida.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love. And starting later this month, at select Miami restaurants, we're testing a new twist on an old favorite: the Chicken Big Mac," the brand said in a statement.

But, according to the statement, this trial is not guaranteed to extend to other locations across the U.S. "While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," they said.

Could this be McDonald's reigniting the 2019 #ChickenWars?

The #ChickenWars was a Twitter feud that took place when Popeyes launched their now-beloved chicken sandwich. It started on Aug. 19, 2019, when Popeyes' Twitter account sent a "Y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Wendy's then got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the text, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."

