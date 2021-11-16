McDonald's Is Selling Egg McMuffins for 63¢ on Thursday — Try It With These Secret Menu Hacks

In celebration of 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, the fast food giant is selling the popular breakfast sandwich on the McDonald's app for its original price of just 63 cents

McDonald's is giving customers a reason to smile on Thursday.

In celebration of 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, the fast food giant is selling the popular breakfast sandwich on the McDonald's app for its original price of just 63 cents.

The sandwich — which features a freshly cracked egg, Canadian bacon, and melted cheese, all on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter — was first created by McDonald's franchise owner Herb Peterson in Santa Barbara, California.

He originally tried to make a version of Eggs Benedict, but determined packaged Hollandaise sauce wouldn't do the trick. Instead he added the cheese and Canadian bacon. He even developed Teflon rings to give the fresh-cracked eggs its now-signature rounded shape.

By 1972, the sandwich was officially dubbed the Egg McMuffin, though it looked a little different than it does now. It was served open-faced, on a small tray with honey or jam.

It morphed into the sandwich over the following years. A national roll-out was complete in 1975, and in 1977 — thanks to the success of the sandwich — McDonald's officially added a full line of breakfast items to its menu, including the Egg McMuffin, hotcakes, toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and danishes.

Egg McMuffin Credit: McDonald's

Since then, the Egg McMuffin hasn't changed much. But there are a slew of secret menu items customers can order, the company revealed in a press release hoping to spark inspiration.

Add bacon and tomato for a twist on a classic BLT, or add McChicken (from the McChicken Biscuit sandwich) and a side of syrup for a DIY take on chicken-and-waffles.

Spicy Buffalo sauce or salsa, both ordered on the side, can add a shot of flavor to the sandwich.

Want something sweet instead? Add grape jam and a hash brown, or strawberry preserves and extra butter.

Those feeling a little more daring can remove the English muffin and replace it with two hash browns to use as "bread" instead. Or cut the carbs and up the protein by removing the English muffin and adding two sausage egg McMuffin's to the order.

McDonald's Workers Protest About Pay And Conditions McDonald's | Credit: Getty

McDonald's is also getting ready to ring in the holidays with the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

She's the latest musical superstar to team up with the fast-food giant for their Famous Orders campaign — though for this star-studded collaboration, it's more than just a meal, it's a whole menu!

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's will be offering the Mariah Menu featuring a slew of Carey's beloved items, from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature warm apple pie.

Here's the best part: In the spirit of the holiday season, the Grammy-winning singer's menu is all about giving back, with 12 days of different free goodies for customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app.